Left Menu

Inox Wind gets 200 MW project from NTPC arm in Gujarat

Inox Wind on Thursday said it has received a 200 MW wind power project from NTPC Renewable Energy Ltd in Gujarat. According to the statement, Inox Wind had also successfully executed a 50 MW turnkey wind project for NTPC in Gujarat a few years ago.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-08-2022 13:58 IST | Created: 04-08-2022 13:58 IST
Inox Wind gets 200 MW project from NTPC arm in Gujarat
  • Country:
  • India

Inox Wind on Thursday said it has received a 200 MW wind power project from NTPC Renewable Energy Ltd in Gujarat. The green energy project, which is scheduled to be commissioned by January 2024, will be executed on a turnkey basis at Dayapar site in Kutch district of the state, Inox Wind said in a statement. NTPC Renewable Energy is a wholly-owned subsidiary of NTPC Ltd. Kailash Tarachandani, CEO of Inox Wind, said this is the second project awarded by NTPC in the recent past. The company had received a 150 MW order last year. It did not disclose the value of the latest order. According to the statement, Inox Wind had also successfully executed a 50 MW turnkey wind project for NTPC in Gujarat a few years ago. As part of the latest order, Inox Wind will supply and install wind turbine generators. It will also provide comprehensive operation and maintenance (O & M) for the project, it said. As per industry estimates, Rs 5-5.5 crore is required to set up 1 MW of green energy capacity (solar or wind).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. grand jury subpoenas former Trump counsel Pat Cipollone -report

U.S. grand jury subpoenas former Trump counsel Pat Cipollone -report

 Global
2
Taiwan negotiates with Japan, Philippines to find alternative aviation routes -official media

Taiwan negotiates with Japan, Philippines to find alternative aviation route...

 Taiwan
3
14 new aircraft stands operational at Delhi airport's Terminal 1

14 new aircraft stands operational at Delhi airport's Terminal 1

 India
4
EXCLUSIVE-Airbus axes remaining A350 jet deal with Qatar -sources

EXCLUSIVE-Airbus axes remaining A350 jet deal with Qatar -sources

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022