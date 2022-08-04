BRIEF-Aramco, Sabic Agri-Nutrients Obtains TÜV Certifications For Blue Hydrogen And Ammonia Products
Saudi Arabian Oil Co: * ARAMCO AND SABIC AGRI-NUTRIENTS RECEIVE WORLD'S FIRST TÜV CERTIFICATE OF ACCREDITATION FOR "BLUE" HYDROGEN AND AMMONIA PRODUCTS
* SAYS Major milestone in the development of "blue" hydrogen and ammonia business * certifications were granted by TÜV Rheinland based in Germany, to SABIC AN, in Jubail, for 37,800 tons of "blue" ammonia and to Aramco's wholly-owned refinery (SASREF), also in Jubail, for 8,075 tons of "blue" hydrogen
* PRODUCTS CERTIFIED FOR CAPTURING AND UTILIZING CO2 Further company coverage:
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Germany working urgently on Uniper rescue deal - govt spokesperson
Germany's railway operator plans Ukraine "grain bridge"
Germany must prioritise first doses of monkeypox vaccine, experts say
WRAPUP 6-Russia resumes some gas flows to Germany as its forces home in on power plant in Ukraine
Nord Stream 1 resumes gas deliveries to Germany after maintenance