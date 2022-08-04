Left Menu

DCM Shriram to source 50 MW renewable energy from ReNew Power

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-08-2022 17:40 IST | Created: 04-08-2022 17:40 IST
DCM Shriram to source 50 MW renewable energy from ReNew Power
  • Country:
  • India

DCM Shriram has agreed to source 50 MW of renewable energy from ReNew Power for its chlor-alkali manufacturing facility in Bharuch, Gujarat.

DCM Shriram -- which is in the chemicals, sugar and fertilisers business -- and ReNew Power on Thursday announced the signing of two captive power agreements (CPAs).

The agreements will see 50 MW of renewable energy supplied from ReNew's two upcoming projects in Bhavnagar, Gujarat, to DCM Shriram's Chlor-Alkali manufacturing facility in Bharuch district, according to a regulatory filing.

DCM Shriram Chairman and Senior Managing Director Ajay S Shriram said: ''We as a group are committed to improving our energy footprint and this is a step in that direction''. ''With a long-term commitment towards ESG (environmental, social and corporate governance), the captive power agreements for green energy have been signed for 25 years and will mitigate around 2,25,000 tCO2e (carbon emissions) annually,'' he added. The 50-MW hybrid project, which has around 100 MW of wind and solar generation capacity at its backend, is expected to generate around 250 million units of renewable energy every year exclusively for the DCM Shriram's Bharuch facility.

ReNew will be setting up the two hybrid projects with a total investment of around Rs 800 crore through an equity partnership of around Rs 63 crore by DCM Shriram Ltd.

DCM Shriram group's turnover is Rs 9,849 crore. The portfolio of DCM Shriram comprises agri-rural business – urea, sugar, farm solution business covering the entire range of agri-inputs, R&D-based hybrid seeds; Chlor-vinyl business – caustic soda, chlorine, calcium carbide, aluminium chloride, PVC resins, power and cement; and value-added business -- Fenesta Building Systems making UPVC windows and doors.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. grand jury subpoenas former Trump counsel Pat Cipollone -report

U.S. grand jury subpoenas former Trump counsel Pat Cipollone -report

 Global
2
Taiwan negotiates with Japan, Philippines to find alternative aviation routes -official media

Taiwan negotiates with Japan, Philippines to find alternative aviation route...

 Taiwan
3
EXCLUSIVE-Airbus axes remaining A350 jet deal with Qatar -sources

EXCLUSIVE-Airbus axes remaining A350 jet deal with Qatar -sources

 Global
4
14 new aircraft stands operational at Delhi airport's Terminal 1

14 new aircraft stands operational at Delhi airport's Terminal 1

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022