SJVN buys 2,043 acre-land for 1,000 MW solar project in Rajasthan

State-owned SJVN has purchased 2,043 acres of land to set up a 1,000 MW solar power project in Bikaner, Rajasthan.

The project is scheduled to be commissioned in January 2024.

In May this year, the company awarded the country's single largest EPC contract for the 1,000 MW solar power project to Tata Power Solar Systems Ltd for a total value of Rs 5,491 crore, according to a statement on Thursday.

SJVN Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) Nand Lal Sharma said that SJVN through its renewable arm SJVN Green Energy Ltd (SGEL) has executed a land registry of about 2,043 acres of land for the development of the project.

The 1,000 MW solar power project would generate 2,454.55 million units of electricity. The company has also signed a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) for a 90 MegaWatt (MW) Floating Solar Project (FSP) in Omkareshwar, Madhya Pradesh. The pact has been signed by SGEL with MP Power Management Company Ltd (MPPMCL) and Rewa Ultra Mega Solar Limited (RUMSL) for the 90 MW FSP. ''The Letter of Award for development of FSP has been issued by RUMSL.

''The tentative cost of development of the project is Rs 585 crore and it shall be commissioned in a period of 15 months from the signing of PPA. The project has been bagged at (tariff of) Rs 3.26 /unit in a Tariff Based Competitive (TBC) Bidding process of RUMSL through e-reverse auction,'' Sharma said.

Power generation of 194 million units in the first year and a cumulative of 4,570 MU over a 25-year-period is expected from the 90 MW project.

The commissioning of this project is expected to reduce 2.3 lakh tonnes of carbon emission, the statement said.

