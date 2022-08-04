OPEC Sec Gen says we should tread a fine line as not to consume all oil reserves

The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) should tread a fine line as not to consume all oil reserves, the Organization's Secretary General Haitham al-Ghais told Al-arabiya TV on Thursday.

Al-Ghais also commented on OPEC's decision on Wednesday to only increase production by 100,000 barrels per day by saying: "we aim to test market reaction".

The secretary general also said the organization was not in a competition with Russia saying: "the market has room for all", ading even with the discounts we heard Russia is giving to Asia.

