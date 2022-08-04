Left Menu

Centre has sanctioned one crore vaccines for foot and mouth disease, says Karnataka Minister

Karnataka Animal Husbandry Minister Prabhu B Chavan on Thursday said that the Central Government has agreed to give one crore vaccines soon to the state to control foot and mouth disease under the National Cattle Mission Scheme.

Karnataka Animal Husbandry Minister Prabhu B Chavan on Thursday said that the Central Government has agreed to give one crore vaccines soon to the state to control foot and mouth disease under the National Cattle Mission Scheme. Chavan said that he met the Union Animal Husbandry Minister Parashottam Rupala in New Delhi and requested him to urgently provide grants and necessary vaccines for programmes of the department such as livestock health and disease control.

Chavan said that the cattle health issue needs an urgent priority and one crore vaccines should be given to the state. He also requested Rs 51 crore under the National Livestock Scheme 2022-23 for the production of fodder. The Karnataka Minister said that responding to the request, Rupala instructed the authorities to immediately provide vaccination against foot and mouth disease in cattle (cow, buffalo) twice a year.

He said that the central government has agreed to give full cooperation to farmers through the Karnataka Veterinary Council to organize workshops on cattle rearing, diagnosis of rabies disease in animals, and confidence-building programmes for veterinarians on carrying out various surgeries on cattle. The Animal Husbandry Department is involved in foot and mouth disease control in the state.

Chavan said the government will bring foot and mouth disease under complete control in the state. He said the department has helpline numbers to help farmers including in cases of foot and mouth disease in cattle.

The minister said farmers should vaccinate their cattle without fail to control foot and mouth disease as it can be fatal. (ANI)

