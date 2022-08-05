Left Menu

Yamal-Europe pipeline's eastward gas flows rise

Eastward gas flows via the Yamal-Europe pipeline to Poland from Germany rose on Friday morning, while Russian flows to northwestern Europe remained stable, transmission system data showed.

Reuters | Updated: 05-08-2022 12:52 IST | Created: 05-08-2022 12:48 IST
Eastward gas flows via the Yamal-Europe pipeline to Poland from Germany rose on Friday morning, while Russian flows to northwestern Europe remained stable, transmission system data showed. Exit flows at the Mallnow metering point on the German border stood at 4,031,048 kilowatt hour per hour (kWh/h) at 0500-0600 GMT, up from 3,867,960 kWh/h at midnight, according to operator Gascade.

Physical flows via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline from Russia to Germany were little changed at 14,423,627 kWh/h. Russia cut flows on the pipeline to only 20% of capacity on July 27, citing maintenance work.

Only one of six main gas turbines was working at the Nord Stream 1 pipeline, Russian gas exporter Gazprom said on Thursday as it continued to refuse to take a repaired turbine from Germany, blaming Western sanctions. Nominations for Russian gas flows into Slovakia from Ukraine via the Velke Kapusany border point were at about 36.7 million cubic metres (mcm) per day, unchanged from the previous day, data from the Ukrainian system operator showed.

Gazprom said it continues to ship gas to Europe via Ukraine, with Friday's volume unchanged at 41.9.

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

