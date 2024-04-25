Left Menu

German climate protection law can be passed on Friday, says constitutional court

Germany's climate protection law can be passed by the lower house of parliament on Friday, the German constitutional court said on Thursday, rejecting a complaint.

Germany's climate protection law can be passed by the lower house of parliament on Friday, the German constitutional court said on Thursday, rejecting a complaint. Germany's top court rejected the petition of a member of parliament of the Christian Democrats (CDU), Thomas Heilmann, who wanted to prevent the vote on Friday arguing that parliamentarians had not had enough time to find out the changes in the law.

He said this violated his participation rights as a member of parliament. The parliamentary groups of Germany's ruling coalition, formed by the Social Democrats, Greens and Free Democrats, agreed on Monday on a more flexible climate protection law.

The new draft would give leeway to underperforming sectors while also binding the government to detail climate protection measures from 2030.

