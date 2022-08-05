UK PM hopeful Liz Truss vows to reform economy, keep taxes low

Liz Truss, the front-runner to be Britain's next prime minister, said on Friday that she would reform the economy and keep taxes low as she acknowledged a "tough winter" awaited the country.

"The most important thing is getting the economy going so we avoid a recession. And the business-as-usual policies aren't working. We need to do more and that's why I'm determined to reform the economy and keep taxes low," Truss told reporters.

