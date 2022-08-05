Left Menu

Goa should have single window system for investors: Opposition leader

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 05-08-2022 19:54 IST | Created: 05-08-2022 19:51 IST
Goa's Leader of Opposition Michael Lobo of the Congress on Friday said the state government should launch a single window system for investors in the industrial sector, which is required to create jobs and tackle unemployment.

Lobo said Industries Minister Vishwajit Rane should coordinate with Chief Minister Pramod Sawant over the issue to ensure that red-tapism faced by investors in getting approvals for projects is eradicated.

"Investors have to run from pillar to post to get permission to set up their ventures in Goa. The state government should work out a single window clearance system so that all required permissions (for industrial units) are granted in a hassle-free manner," said the Congress MLA while talking to reporters here.

The Leader of Opposition in the Assembly said there is large-scale unemployment in the BJP-ruled state and immediate steps should be taken to create jobs.

"Young boys and girls are graduating, but they are not getting jobs. The government should address this issue on a priority," Lobo said.

