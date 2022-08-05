Left Menu

CUET-UG postponed at 50 examination centres due to technical issues

The Common University Entrance Test-Undergraduate (CUET-UG) was postponed at a total of 50 examination centres on Friday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-08-2022 23:10 IST | Created: 05-08-2022 23:10 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
The Common University Entrance Test-Undergraduate (CUET-UG) was postponed at a total of 50 examination centres on Friday. According to the National Testing Agency, while 20 have been postponed from the first shift, 30 have been postponed from the second. The development comes after some centres reported technical issues.

"NTA took immediate note of reports of technical issues in some centres. Reports were asked from the observers /city coordinators on the ground. Based on their recommendations, the decision of postponement has been taken," said an official statement. "NTA is committed to ensuring smooth conduct of examinations in the best interests of the students," it added. (ANI)

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

