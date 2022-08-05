Left Menu

PGIMER restarts benefits of Ayushman Bharat scheme for beneficiaries from Punjab

Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) has restarted the benefits of the Ayushman Bharat scheme for beneficiaries from Punjab on Friday.

ANI | Chandigarh | Updated: 05-08-2022 23:35 IST | Created: 05-08-2022 23:35 IST
PGIMER restarts benefits of Ayushman Bharat scheme for beneficiaries from Punjab
Representative image (Image courtesy: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) has restarted the benefits of the Ayushman Bharat scheme for beneficiaries from Punjab on Friday. Kumar Gaurav Dhawan, Deputy Director (Administration ) PGIMER said, "The Institute has taken this decision on the directives from the Prime Minister's and Union Health Minister's offices to restart the programme so that the patients should not suffer."

Communication has been received from Secretary Health, Punjab Government inter-alia, stating that in the next few days all pending dues will be cleared. Dhawan further elaborated, "For the institute, patient care is the top priority. We have restarted extending the benefits of the Ayushman Bharat scheme for beneficiaries from Punjab from today so that patients coming from Punjab should not suffer.We earnestly request the competent authorities to address the issue at the earliest to enable us sustain our decision taken only in the interest of our patients' well-being."

Earlier, PGIMER Chandigarh was constrained to stop the benefits of the Ayushman Bharat scheme for beneficiaries from Punjab over pending claims exceeding Rs 15 crores from August 1 onwards. However, the patients from the state of Punjab continued to seek treatment at the institute as routine patients by paying the user charges or under other applicable welfare schemes, if so eligible. Before taking the decision, the Institute had already brought the matter to the notice of the State Health Authority (SHA), Punjab and National Health Authority (NHA), on April 1, 2022, May 13, 2022 and June 7, 2022. Later the matter was even brought to the attention of senior officers of the Government of Punjab. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ex-TMC leader Baisakhi Banerjee makes startling revelations about Partha Chatterjee

Ex-TMC leader Baisakhi Banerjee makes startling revelations about Partha Cha...

 India
2
IAEA, FAO hold African Food Safety Workshop in South Africa

IAEA, FAO hold African Food Safety Workshop in South Africa

 Global
3
FACTBOX-Wildfires breaking out across the world

FACTBOX-Wildfires breaking out across the world

 Global
4
OxygenOS 12 (Android 12) rolling out to OnePlus Nord CE 2 and OnePlus 9RT

OxygenOS 12 (Android 12) rolling out to OnePlus Nord CE 2 and OnePlus 9RT

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022