Centre to roll out Village Engineers programme in Gujarat soon

The Centre said on Saturday that the 'Village Engineers' programme will soon be rolled out in Gujarat, under which tribal youth will be trained in various skillsets in order to make them self-reliant. Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) Rajeev Chandrasekhar held discussions with Members of Parliament and Ministers from Gujarat on creating targeted skilling opportunities for the tribal youth in their local areas to reduce the pull for migration.

According to the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, the deliberations, held under the "Skill Samwaad" series on Friday focused on the "Village Engineers" programme that will be rolled out in the state soon. Emphasizing on the need to make opportunities available locally, Chandrashekhar said under the programme, the tribal youth will get multiple skill training so that they can participate in the economic activities in their respective districts.

The state government and the Centre must act in coordination to implement the programme, he added. According to the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, opportunities in the areas of electric vehicles (EVs), drone manufacturing, organic food manufacturing, mango processing, textile manufacturing and more were discussed.

The meeting also deliberated on the suggestions for empowering women, especially in the handloom and handicraft sectors, enhancing livelihood prospects, using local resources and inculcating entrepreneurial skills. Recently, the village engineer programme was launched from Madhya Pradesh to train the tribal youth by providing them with a basket of skills together. The first batch of village engineers have also been conferred recognition in form of certification. (ANI)

