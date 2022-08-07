Har Ghar Tiranga programmes will be a big success: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

With the centre's Har Ghar Tiranga campaign gaining pace across the country, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that all preparatory activities have been completed and the programmes on the Har Ghar Tiranga from August 13 to 15 will be a big success. "The Kudambasree Self Help Groups have started producing the national flags in their local area in a decentralised manner, assessing an initial requirement of 26.25 lakh national flags as on August 1 with a priority to manufacture in khadi and cotton materials. All preparatory activities are completed and the programmes on the Har Ghar Tiranga from August 13th to 15th will a big success," said CM Vijayan.

He also highlighted that commemorating the 75th anniversary of India's Independence is a tribute to the persons who sacrificed everything for attaining the freedom of this Nation. "The State celebrates the 75th year of Independence to uphold the value of Democracy, Secularism and Social equality," he added.

In Kerala, departments of local self-government and general education have been entrusted as nodal departments and District Collectors have been instructed to ensure the timely completion of the distribution of flags. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan spoke while addressing the 3rd National Committee meeting of Azadi ka Amritmahotsav held at the Culture Centre in Rashtrapati Bhawan in the national capital.

Har Ghar Tiranga' is a campaign under the aegis of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to encourage people to bring the Tiranga home and to hoist it to mark the 75th year of India's independence. The program envisages inspiring Indians everywhere to hoist the national flag at their home. The aim of the program is to make the relationship with the national flag a more personal one rather than just keeping it formal or institutional.

The idea behind the initiative is to invoke the feeling of patriotism in the hearts of the people and promote awareness about the tri-colour. (ANI)

