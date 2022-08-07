Odisha official bats for greater convergence of stakeholders in handloom sector

The Odisha government has called for greater convergence and joint efforts of stakeholders in the handloom sector to tide over the challenges faced by the industry, officials said Sunday.

Odisha Development Commissioner Pradeep Jena said resolving issues related to ''drudgery and lack of marketing'' can ensure progressive growth for the sector.

Jena was speaking at an event to mark the National Handloom Day organised by the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) in Bhubaneswar.

"All stakeholders should ensure greater convergence for addressing challenges faced by the handloom sector," he said.

Odisha, with its rich cultural heritage in art and crafts, has an immense scope for improving the extent and quality of its handloom and textile products, said NABARD in a release.

It has been sponsoring exhibitions and supporting establishment of rural marts for better marketing of handloom products, besides encouraging skill development, the release said.

NABARD has also kick-started the registration process for geographical indication of Odisha's handloom products like the 'phuta sari', it added.

Meanwhile, the Odisha State Cooperative Handicrafts Corporation is organising an exhibition -- Gandhi Shilpa Bazar -- from August 5-14 at the Ekamra Haat in Bhubaneswar.

Handicrafts like 'pattachitra', 'filigree', 'dhokra' and 'jari' are on display at the exhibition, where around 100 artisans from several states, including Odisha, West Bengal and Jharkhand, are participating.

It is expected to draw 40,000 visitors and generate business worth Rs 50 lakh, officials said.

