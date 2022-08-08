Left Menu

Electricity amendment bill will increase people's suffering, benefit few companies: Delhi CM

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday termed the proposed amendments to the Electricity Act as dangerous and urged the Centre to not go ahead with it in haste, claiming that it will only benefit a few power distribution companies.Taking to Twitter, he said the Electricity Amendment Bill 2022 increase suffering of the people as it will make problems associated with power supply and distribution more serious instead of addressing it.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-08-2022 13:13 IST | Created: 08-08-2022 13:11 IST
Electricity amendment bill will increase people's suffering, benefit few companies: Delhi CM
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday termed the proposed amendments to the Electricity Act as ''dangerous'' and urged the Centre to not go ahead with it in haste, claiming that it will only benefit a few power distribution companies.

Taking to Twitter, he said the Electricity Amendment Bill 2022 increase suffering of the people as it will make problems associated with power supply and distribution more serious instead of addressing it. The Centre introduced the bill in Lok Sabha on Monday for its consideration and passage.

''The Electricity Amendment Bill is being brought in Lok Sabha today. This law is very dangerous,'' Kejriwal said in a tweet in Hindi. ''This will make the electricity problem more serious, instead addressing it. People's suffering will increase. Only a few companies will benefit. I appeal to the Centre to not bring this (bill) in haste,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Do our leaders even know athletes are winning medals? asks Pakistani journalist after Modi consoles heartbroken Indian wrestler

Do our leaders even know athletes are winning medals? asks Pakistani journal...

 India
2
AURIC-Bidkin bags maiden investments worth Rs 1,520 cr; two firms to purchase 311 acres of land

AURIC-Bidkin bags maiden investments worth Rs 1,520 cr; two firms to purchas...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: South Korea launches first lunar orbiter as space bid gathers pace; As satellites and space junk proliferate, U.S. to revise rules

Science News Roundup: South Korea launches first lunar orbiter as space bid ...

 Global
4
World News Roundup: Four cargo ships sail from Ukraine Black Sea ports; Ukraine says worker wounded in new Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant and more

World News Roundup: Four cargo ships sail from Ukraine Black Sea ports; Ukra...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022