Russian defence ministry says Ukraine shelled Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant on Sunday

Reuters | Updated: 08-08-2022 16:37 IST | Created: 08-08-2022 15:49 IST
Representative Image (Photo Credit: Reuters) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

Russia's defence ministry said on Monday that Ukraine had shelled the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station on Aug. 7, damaging high-voltage power lines and forcing the plant to reduce its output.

Kyiv has denied targeting the plant. Ukraine's state nuclear power company Energoatom said on Sunday that a worker was wounded when Russian forces shelled the power station, the biggest in Europe, on Saturday evening. Reuters was unable to verify the battlefield reports.

