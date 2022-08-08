Russian defence ministry says Ukraine shelled Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant on Sunday
Russia's defence ministry said on Monday that Ukraine had shelled the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station on Aug. 7, damaging high-voltage power lines and forcing the plant to reduce its output.
Kyiv has denied targeting the plant. Ukraine's state nuclear power company Energoatom said on Sunday that a worker was wounded when Russian forces shelled the power station, the biggest in Europe, on Saturday evening. Reuters was unable to verify the battlefield reports.
