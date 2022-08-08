Leopard trapped in farmland coming under STR

A five-year-old leopard was on Monday trapped in Bhavanisagar forest area coming under the Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR). According to forest officials, Kuppusamy, a farmer lodged a complaint about the movement of the leopard that killed his goats and some dogs. Based on the complaint, the officials said they placed CCTV cameras in five locations in the area.

Ten days back when they verified the footage, the officials said they spotted the big cat entering farmland. The forest officials placed a cage with a goat as a bait. Early this morning, the leopard entered the cage and was trapped. The officials said the trapped animal would be taken to Thengumarahada forest in Udhagamandalam district and released there. The farmers thanked the Forest Department for catching the leopard.

