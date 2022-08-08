Moscow: Kyiv 'taking Europe hostage' by shelling nuclear plant
Russia on Monday accused Kyiv of trying to "take Europe hostage" by shelling the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine.
In a statement, Russia's foreign ministry said it wanted the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to visit the plant, Europe's largest nuclear facility, but that Kyiv was blocking a potential visit. Russia and Ukraine have accused each other of shelling the power station in recent days.
