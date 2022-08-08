Left Menu

Registry officials earn top SC judge's ire after matter deleted after being listed

Justice DY Chandrachud on Monday expressed his displeasure with the Supreme Court Registry after being informed that a matter was deleted after being listed.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-08-2022 21:23 IST | Created: 08-08-2022 21:23 IST
Registry officials earn top SC judge's ire after matter deleted after being listed
Justice DY Chandrachud (File Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Justice DY Chandrachud on Monday expressed his displeasure with the Supreme Court Registry after being informed that a matter was deleted after being listed. 'Are we judges or the Registry?' said Justice Chandrachud slamming Registry officials for deleting the matter.

A bench of Justices Chandrachud and AS Bopanna said, "Judge hum hain ya Registry hain (Are we the judge or the Registry?). Hadd hoti hain, agar delete kare toh bole kyu delete kar rahe hain. (This is too much, if they are deleting the matter they should at least tell us why they are deleting it from the board?). The observation of the bench came after a matter was called out for hearing, but the Court Master informed that the matter had been deleted by the Registry.

"We read matters and come and then we are told that they are deleted by the Registry," said Justice Chandrachud. He asked the Court Master to inform the Registry that they should inform him by afternoon why the matter was deleted. "Ask them to tell me by afternoon why it was deleted. We should be told why matters are deleted," the bench said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Do our leaders even know athletes are winning medals? asks Pakistani journalist after Modi consoles heartbroken Indian wrestler

Do our leaders even know athletes are winning medals? asks Pakistani journal...

 India
2
AURIC-Bidkin bags maiden investments worth Rs 1,520 cr; two firms to purchase 311 acres of land

AURIC-Bidkin bags maiden investments worth Rs 1,520 cr; two firms to purchas...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: South Korea launches first lunar orbiter as space bid gathers pace; As satellites and space junk proliferate, U.S. to revise rules

Science News Roundup: South Korea launches first lunar orbiter as space bid ...

 Global
4
World News Roundup: Four cargo ships sail from Ukraine Black Sea ports; Ukraine says worker wounded in new Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant and more

World News Roundup: Four cargo ships sail from Ukraine Black Sea ports; Ukra...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022