Second phase of UGC-NET exam postponed to Sept 20-30
The second phase of the UGC-NET examination scheduled to be held on August 12-14 has been postponed and is now scheduled to be conducted between September 20-30, said UGC chairman M Jagadesh Kumar.
Updated: 08-08-2022 22:35 IST | Created: 08-08-2022 22:35 IST
Students will be able to download the UGC NET 2022 admit card in online mode only. (ANI)
