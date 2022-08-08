Left Menu

Second phase of UGC-NET exam postponed to Sept 20-30

The second phase of the UGC-NET examination scheduled to be held on August 12-14 has been postponed and is now scheduled to be conducted between September 20-30, said UGC chairman M Jagadesh Kumar.

Updated: 08-08-2022 22:35 IST | Created: 08-08-2022 22:35 IST
Second phase of UGC-NET exam postponed to Sept 20-30
UGC chairman M Jagadesh Kumar (File Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
The second phase of the UGC-NET examination scheduled to be held on August 12-14 has been postponed and is now scheduled to be conducted between September 20-30, said UGC chairman M Jagadesh Kumar.

Students will be able to download the UGC NET 2022 admit card in online mode only. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

