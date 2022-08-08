Left Menu

Centre accepts Punjab’s demand to release Rs 1,760 crore pending RDF, says CM Mann

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-08-2022 22:49 IST | Created: 08-08-2022 22:44 IST
Centre accepts Punjab’s demand to release Rs 1,760 crore pending RDF, says CM Mann
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union minister Piyush Goyal has accepted Punjab's demand to release Rs 1,760 crore outstanding rural development fund (RDF) after Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann took up the matter with him on Monday, the state government said.

Sharing these details in Parliament complex where he met Goyal, the chief minister said that the Union minister for food and public distribution asked the officials present to expeditiously process the case for release of the pending RDF payments for the previous Kharif and Rabi procurement seasons, a statement from the government said, adding that this would financially benefit Punjab by more than Rs 1,700 crore.

Mann called on Goyal and discussed various issues of urgent importance with him. During the course of discussion, the Union minister assured the chief minister of prompt action on the other demands raised by the state government, which would result in a financial benefit of more than Rs 2,800 crore for Punjab annually.

In addition to the Rs 1,760 crore RDF payments, the chief minister said that the minister also accepted his request to revisit the decision to peg the reimbursement of interest payments to Punjab at the interest rates available to FCI, the statement claimed.

He said that the Union minister appreciated the stand of the state government that it would never be able to get loans at interest rates available to FCI, which is backed by the sovereign guarantee of the Union. The minister asked his officials to assist Punjab in getting cheaper Cash Credit Limits for the annual procurement of food grains. This decision is likely to save the Punjab government an unnecessary financial burden of Rs 1,000 crore annually, said the chief minister.

Mann also took up the matter of inadequate reimbursement of expenditure incurred by the Punjab government for procurement of wheat a couple of months back. The chief minister also assured Goyal that his government will soon show him positive results in crop diversification, which is essential to break the wheat-paddy cycle that has severely impacted the water table in Punjab.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Do our leaders even know athletes are winning medals? asks Pakistani journalist after Modi consoles heartbroken Indian wrestler

Do our leaders even know athletes are winning medals? asks Pakistani journal...

 India
2
AURIC-Bidkin bags maiden investments worth Rs 1,520 cr; two firms to purchase 311 acres of land

AURIC-Bidkin bags maiden investments worth Rs 1,520 cr; two firms to purchas...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: South Korea launches first lunar orbiter as space bid gathers pace; As satellites and space junk proliferate, U.S. to revise rules

Science News Roundup: South Korea launches first lunar orbiter as space bid ...

 Global
4
World News Roundup: Four cargo ships sail from Ukraine Black Sea ports; Ukraine says worker wounded in new Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant and more

World News Roundup: Four cargo ships sail from Ukraine Black Sea ports; Ukra...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022