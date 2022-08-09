Left Menu

Zomato rider crushed to the death on Delhi-Faridabad highway

A Zomato rider, was found dead in front of the Tughlakabad Metro station on the Delhi-Faridabad highway on Sunday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-08-2022 10:24 IST | Created: 09-08-2022 10:24 IST
Zomato rider crushed to the death on Delhi-Faridabad highway
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A Zomato rider, was found dead in front of the Tughlakabad Metro station on the Delhi-Faridabad highway on Sunday. It is suspected that he got involved in an accident that led him to death. His head was reportedly crushed.

According to the police, they received information regarding the dead body on Sunday night at 11.56. It is reported that a Passion Pro bike was also found in an accidental condition and the deceased was identified as 32-year-old Narender. He was a resident of Vishwakarma Colony, Pul Prahalpur and was working as a Zomato rider.

His head was reportedly crushed by the other vehicle. Some manjha (glass powder-coated kite flying string) was also found stuck on the paddle of the motorcycle. It is suspected that the deceased did not notice the manjha and had fallen on the road. The other vehicles coming behind him had hit him. Manjha was not found stuck in any part of the body of the deceased.

Legal action has been initiated into the matter. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Vitamin D deficiency associated with chronic inflammation: Study

Vitamin D deficiency associated with chronic inflammation: Study

 Australia
2
OnePlus 8/8 Pro receiving new hotfix OxygenOS 12 update

OnePlus 8/8 Pro receiving new hotfix OxygenOS 12 update

 Global
3
Russia says it shot down 19 HIMARS missiles, destroyed vehicles

Russia says it shot down 19 HIMARS missiles, destroyed vehicles

 Russian Federation
4
Fish passes can reconnect species with habitats blocked by dams – here’s how they work

Fish passes can reconnect species with habitats blocked by dams – here’s how...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022