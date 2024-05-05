Updated: Revised News Schedule

National news schedule for Sunday, May 5 NATIONAL **** Lok Sabha elections related stories and other political developments NCR *** Tamil Nadu BJP president Annamalai to address 'Delhi Tamil Samagam' at Talkatora Stadium BJP press conference Stories related to Lok Sabha elections *** NORTH **** PM to address poll rallies in Etawah, Sitapur and hold roadshow in Ayodhya Rajnath Singh to campaign in Lucknow Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann to hold roadshow in Kharar Campaigning ends for third-phase seats in UP **** SOUTH ****Election related developments Andhra Pradesh Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh to address poll rallies Telangana: Rahul Gandhi, Amit Shah to address election rallies EAST **** PM Modi to reach Odisha on a 2-day tour.

BJP president JP Nadda to release party manifesto for twin polls External Affairs minister S Jaishankar to attend meetings in Cuttack and Sambalpur.

Bengal: Mamata Banerjee to address rallies in Bardhaman Durgapur, Birbhum, Bolpur Abhishek Banerjee to address two rallies at Krishnanagar and Malda North Third phase campaign end stories from Bengal, Bihar and Assam Poll-related stories from states *** WEST ****BJP president J P Nadda to address poll rally at Surajpur in Surguja Lok Sabha constituency of Chhattisgarh Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai to address press conference in Raipur Chhattisgarh Congress president Deepak Baij's press conference Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate to address press conference in Ahmedabad Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav to campaign in Vidisha, Guna and Rajgarh Lok Sabha constituencies.

Sharad Pawar to address last campaign rally in Baramati in support of his daughter Supriya Sule Congress leader Girish Chodankar to address press conference in Panaji ***

