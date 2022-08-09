Sri Lanka power regulator approves 75% tariff hike
Sri Lanka's power regulator said on Tuesday it had approved a 75% hike in power tariffs.
"The Commission decided to approve a fair electricity tariff, taking all these public and other stakeholder comments into consideration," Janaka Ratanayke, chairman of the Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka, said in a statement.
