Left Menu

IIM Bangalore's NSRCEL partners with Acumen India to help startups in green growth

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-08-2022 15:46 IST | Created: 09-08-2022 15:23 IST
IIM Bangalore's NSRCEL partners with Acumen India to help startups in green growth
IIM Bangalore Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

NSRCEL, the innovation and entrepreneurship hub of IIM Bangalore, has partnered with Acumen India to scale startups enabling green growth.

The company launched its first ''Green Growth Accelerator'' in July, a four-month program, with NSRCEL serving as the knowledge partner.

The program will provide entrepreneurs with the leadership and business skills needed to promote equitable economic growth in India through the application of dignified work, climate mitigation, and circular economy principle, while Acumen will be delivering core modules and NSRCEL will facilitate workshops, mentoring engagements, and support the delivery of the demo day, an IIM-B press release said on Tuesday.

''Innovations in waste to value productions, waste management, and other business models in the circular economy are difficult to scale. Problems in this segment need a large consortium of partners, including government, corporates, and institutes. NSRCEL and Acumen partnering with each other is the first step in building such a consortium, which would benefit startups in this space,'' COO, NSRCELIIM Bangalore, Anand Sri Ganesh said.

For NSRCEL, it is a great opportunity to collaborate and learn from a leader like Acumen. ''We look forward to nurturing the ecosystem together,'' he added.

Mahesh Yagnaraman, Country Director, Acumen India, said, ''As we scale our work on the challenging intersection of poverty and climate change, Acumen is excited to leverage NSRCEL's demonstrated expertise in building an enabling ecosystem for entrepreneurs in India.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Vitamin D deficiency associated with chronic inflammation: Study

Vitamin D deficiency associated with chronic inflammation: Study

 Australia
2
OnePlus 8/8 Pro receiving new hotfix OxygenOS 12 update

OnePlus 8/8 Pro receiving new hotfix OxygenOS 12 update

 Global
3
Russia says it shot down 19 HIMARS missiles, destroyed vehicles

Russia says it shot down 19 HIMARS missiles, destroyed vehicles

 Russian Federation
4
ESO shares this stunning view of Milky Way as it stretches over Atacama Desert

ESO shares this stunning view of Milky Way as it stretches over Atacama Dese...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022