From the Field: Keeping China’s minority traditions alive

In China, ethnic minority women from the 55 ethnic minority groups formally recognized by the country, are playing a vital role in protecting traditional knowledge and preserving cultural heritage.

UN News | Updated: 09-08-2022 19:10 IST | Created: 09-08-2022 19:10 IST
Women of the Lisu ethnic minority, from Yunnan province, China, in traditional dress., by UNDP China

On the International Day of the World's Indigenous Peoples, celebrated every year on 9 August, the UN Development Programme (UNDP) is raising awareness of the ways in which cultural practices in these communities help women to nourish local life, as well as steer the next generation forward, including through the institution of marriage.

For a number of these female-led societies, women frequently play a dominant role in nurturing and educating the next generation, and in the process transmit their languages, practices, beliefs, and other forms of cultural heritage.

UN-backed initiatives are helping them to keep their traditions, from wool-weaving to lute playing, alive. You can read the full story here.

Visit UN News for more.

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

