Mexican President says Bayer interested in continuing to invest in country

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 09-08-2022 23:38 IST | Created: 09-08-2022 23:23 IST
Mexican President says Bayer interested in continuing to invest in country
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Tuesday that the chief executive of German diversified group Bayer Werner Baumann said the firm is interested in continuing to invest in Mexico in pharmaceuticals and food supplies.

"They have a lot of confidence in our country," Lopez Obrador said on Twitter after meeting with Baumann.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

