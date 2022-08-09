Mexican President says Bayer interested in continuing to invest in country
Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 09-08-2022 23:38 IST | Created: 09-08-2022 23:23 IST
- Country:
- Mexico
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Tuesday that the chief executive of German diversified group Bayer Werner Baumann said the firm is interested in continuing to invest in Mexico in pharmaceuticals and food supplies.
"They have a lot of confidence in our country," Lopez Obrador said on Twitter after meeting with Baumann.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador
- German
- Mexico
- Mexican
- Lopez Obrador
Advertisement
ALSO READ
EU will not be divided by gas cuts - German foreign minister
German strike forces Lufthansa to cancel hundreds of flights
Germany's Bund yield at 2-month lows as recession fears bite
Germany's Bund yield at 2-month lows as recession fears nag
Soccer-German champions Bayern sign France youth international Tel