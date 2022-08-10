Left Menu

Five minors stab 21-year-old to death in Delhi, 3 apprehended

Five minors stabbed a 21-year-old man to death in the Mayur Vihar area of the national capital, said police on Tuesday.

Five minors stabbed a 21-year-old man to death in the Mayur Vihar area of the national capital, said police on Tuesday. The deceased has been identified as Tushar.

According to Delhi Police, the incident took place in Mayur Vihar on August 8 after an argument. Three of the accused have been apprehended by police officials. Mayur Vihar Police Station received a call about the reported stabbing at 16 Block Trilokpuri. Upon reaching the spot, it was found that the injured had already been shifted to LBS Hospital.

However, at LBS Hospital, it was revealed that the victim was declared brought dead. "The dead body of the deceased was preserved in the mortuary. The place of occurrence was got inspected by Crime and exhibits were lifted from the spot," said police.

A case under Section 302 and 34 Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered and an investigation was taken up. During the investigation, on the basis of examination of eye witnesses and analysis of CCTV footages, five persons, who all are minors have been identified and three of them have been apprehended.

"Initial examination has revealed that both the victims and assailants were known amongst them. Yesterday they had an altercation over some issue and during the altercation, they stabbed the victim," it added. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

