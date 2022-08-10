A senior Ukrainian official suggested a series of explosions at a Russian air base in Crimea could have been the work of partisan saboteurs, as Kyiv denied any responsibility for the incident deep inside Russian-occupied territory. FIGHTING/DIPLOMACY

* One person was killed when a Russian air base in the annexed Crimean peninsula was rocked by blasts that Moscow said were detonations of stored ammunition, not the result of any attack. * In the northern town of Bucha, 15 bodies were buried after they were found four months after Russian forces withdrew from the area. Bucha mayor says all the people who were shot and exhumed from a mass grave have torture marks on them.

Reuters was unable to verify the battlefield reports. * The head of Ukraine's state nuclear power firm warned of the "very high" risks of shelling at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in the Russian-occupied south and said it was vital Kyiv regains control over the facility in time for winter.

DIPLOMACY * U.S. President Joe Biden signed documents endorsing Finland and Sweden's accession to NATO, the most significant expansion of the military alliance since the 1990s as it responds to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

* Ukraine's president called on the West to impose a blanket travel ban on Russians, an idea that has found support among some EU member states, but angered Moscow, which dismissed the call as irrational. * The U.S. State Department has approved $89 million worth of assistance to help Ukraine equip and train 100 teams to clear landmines and unexploded ordnance for a year.

ECONOMY * Germany's network regulator, which would be in charge of gas rationing in the event of a supply emergency, has received scores of exemption requests from across industry, reflecting fears of potential production cuts and subsequent losses.

* Two more grain-carrying ships left Ukraine's Chornomorsk port on Tuesday, Turkey's defence ministry said bringing the total to leave the country under a safe passage deal to 12. * Russian airlines, including state-controlled Aeroflot , are stripping jetliners to secure spare parts they can no longer buy abroad because of Western sanctions, four industry sources told Reuters.

(Compiled by Cynthia Osterman and Michael Perry)

