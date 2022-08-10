Left Menu

Hungary's MOL says oil flows via Druzhba pipeline to resume shortly

Reuters | Budapest | Updated: 10-08-2022 14:45 IST | Created: 10-08-2022 14:42 IST
  • Hungary

Oil flows to Central Europe via the Druzhba pipeline can resume shortly after Hungarian energy group MOL had transferred the transit fee for use of the Ukrainian section of the pipeline, MOL said on Wednesday.

"By assuming the fee, MOL could provide a swift solution to the issue: the Ukrainian party has pledged to resume the transport of crude oil within a matter of days, which had been halted a few days ago due to technical issues emerging on the banking front," it said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

