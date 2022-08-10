Left Menu

Romanian wheat harvest may drop 18% this year -agriculture minister

Reuters | Bucharest | Updated: 10-08-2022 17:27 IST | Created: 10-08-2022 17:10 IST
  • Romania

Romania has finished reaping its wheat crop for the year, and the harvest is 15% to 18% smaller than in 2021, Agriculture Minister Petre Daea said on Wednesday.

The European Union state, one of the bloc's largest grain exporters, reaped a record grain crop in 2021, including 11.3 million tonnes of wheat. Daea told reporters he expected to present full harvest figures next week.

