Tshwane warned of planned shutdown to complete tie-in of S4 pipeline

Rand Water has notified the City of Tshwane of a planned shutdown to complete a tie-in of the newly installed S4 pipeline to the existing S4 pipeline.

The shutdown is planned to start on 11 August 2022 at 17:00 and will end at 22:00 on 13 August 2022.

The shutdown will last for 53 hours.

During the shutdown, the following reservoirs and areas in Tshwane might be affected:

- Cornwall Hill Reservoir: Doornkloof 391 –JR.

- Corobrick Plant: Grootfontein 394-JR, Rietfontein 375-JR, Rietfontein Ridge Ext 1 1 , Rietvallei 377-JR, Mooikloof Manor Ext 2, The Hills (all extensions), Tygerpoort 371- JR and Zwavelpoort 373-JR.

- Garsfontein Reservoir, which feeds the following reservoirs:

- Eersterust Reservoir: Despatch, Eersterust, Jan Niemandpark, Mamelodi, Silvertondale and Waltloo.

- Kilner Park Reservoir: Kilner Park

- Koedoesnek LL Reservoir: Die Wilgers (all extensions), Equestria (all extensions), Faerie Glen, Garsfontein, Koedoesnek AH, Life Wilgers Hospital, Lynnwood, Lynnwood Glen, Lynnwood Ridge, Struland AH, Wapadrand, Willow Glen, Willow Glen AH and Zwartkoppies.

- Magalieskruin Reservoir: Hartebeestfontein 324-JR and Wonderboom

- Mamelodi RI Reservoir: Mamelodi, Mamelodi Ext 13, 27 and 34, and Mamelodi 608-JR.

- Montana Reservoir: Annlin, Christiaanville, Cynthia Vale, Derdepoortpark, Doornpoort, Kenley AH, Kozeni AH, Magalieskruin, Montana (all extensions), Montana AH, Montana Park, Montana Tuine, Pumulani AH, Sinoville and Wolmaranspoort AH.

- Moreleta Reservoir: Bellevue, Brummeria (all extensions), Chrysler Park, Georgeville, Lindo Park, Lydiana, Lynnwood Manor, Mopani, Navors, Scientia, Silverton (all extensions), Vlakfontein and Weavind Park.

- Murrayfield Reservoir: La Concorde, La Montagne, Meyerspark (all extensions), Murrayfield, Salieshoek and Val-de-Grace.

- Parkmore LL Reservoir: Alphen Park, Ashley Gardens, Constantia Park, De Beers, Faerie Glen, Garsfontein, Lynnwood Glen, Lynnwood Park, Maroelana, Menlyn, Newlands, Tshwane and Waterkloof Glen.

- Queenswood Reservoir: Colbyn, Deerness, Koedoespoort, Koedoespoort 325JR, Môregloed, Queenswood, Rietfontein, Rietfontein 321 -JR, Rietondale, Villieria and Waverley.

- Sinoville HL Reservoir: Sinoville (all extensions).

- Sinoville LL Reservoir: Sinoville (all extensions).

- Villieria Peak Tanks: Magalieskruin 323-JR, Montana AH, Rietfontein, Villieria, Waverley, Wonderboom 302-JR and Wonderboom South Waverley HL Reservoir: Bergtuin, East Lynne (all extensions), Koedoespoort (all extensions), Villieria and Waverley.

- Waverley LL Reservoir: Derdepoortpark (all extensions), Ekklesia (all extensions), Jan Niemandpark and Lindo Park

- Elardus Park Reservoir: Constantia Park, Elardus Park (all extensions), Erasmuskloof (all extensions), Erasmuspark (all extensions), Garsfontein 374-JR, Garstkloof 595-JR, Moreletapark (all extensions), Rietvallei 377-JR, Rietvalleipark, Rietvalleirand (all extensions), Waterktoof 345-JR, 360-JR and 378-JR, Waterkloof AH, Waterkloof Glen and Wingate Park

- Gastonbury Reservoir, Six Fountains Estate and Silver Willows: Equestria (all extensions), Paradiso, Paramount Estate, Silver Lakes (all extensions), Silver View Ridge, Silver Woods Country Estate, Six Fountains (all extensions), Tijger Vallei (all extensions), Shere AH, Willow Acres (all extensions) and Willow Park Manor (all extensions).

- Koedoesnek: Faerie Glen (all extensions), Die Wilgers (all extensions), Equestria (all extensions), Hartebeespoort 362-JR, Koedoesnek 341 -JR, La Montagne (all extensions), Lynnwood Glen, Lynnwood Ridge (all extensions), Meyerspark, Murrayfield, Struland AH, Tweefontein 372-JR, Val-de-Grace, Valley Farm 379-JR, Valley Farm AH, Wapadrand (all extensions) and Willow Glen AH.

- Midas and Leander meters: Boardwalk Meander (all extensions), Bronberg (all extensions), Faerie Glen (all extensions) and Olympus (all extensions)

- Mooikloof Reservoir: Faerie Glen (all extensions), Garsfontein, Garsfontein 374-JR, Garsfontein Ext 10, 11 and 13, Moreletapark Ext 63 and 83, Prairie Giants Ext 3, Pretoriuspark (all extensions), Rietfontein 375-JR, Tweefontein 372-JR, Valley Farm 379-JR and Zwavelpoort 373-JR.

- Nellmapius (all extensions)

- Sammy Marks Museum meter: Sammy Marks Museum

- Savannah: The Blyde Crystal Villa, Savanna Country Estate and N4 Gateway

- Woodlands Mall meter: Mooikloof Ridge

"The City of Tshwane sincerely apologises for the inconvenience that may occur as a result of the above-mentioned repairs. We appeal to all residents to use water sparingly during this time. Water tankers will be on standby for alternative water supply," the city said on Wednesday.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)