Kerala HC dismisses petition of solar scam accused seeking copy of Swapna Suresh's statement

Kerala High Court on Wednesday dismissed the petition filed by Solar Scam accused Saritha S Nair seeking a copy of the statement given by Swapna Suresh, prime accused in the Kerala gold smuggling case to a lower court under Section 164 of CrPC.

ANI | Kochi (Kerala) | Updated: 10-08-2022 23:22 IST | Created: 10-08-2022 23:22 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
Kerala High Court on Wednesday dismissed the petition filed by Solar Scam accused Saritha S Nair seeking a copy of the statement given by Swapna Suresh, prime accused in the Kerala gold smuggling case to a lower court under Section 164 of CrPC. The statement was given by Swapna Suresh regarding the gold smuggling case earlier before the sessions court.

Saritha S Nair had earlier approached the sessions court for a copy of Swapna's statement, but the court rejected it. After that, she approached the High Court. The single bench of Justice Kauser Edappagath rejected the plea on Wednesday.

The High Court dismissed the petition based on the report submitted by the Amicus Curiae who was earlier appointed by the High Court to examine whether a statement under 164 of CrPC is a public document or not. Amicus Curie submitted that the 164 statement becomes a public document only after cognizance is taken by the court and the copy of that statement could not be handed over to anyone, including the accused, before the filing of the chargesheet.

Saritha S Nair contended that certain allegations may have been brought on record against her in the statement given by Swapna Suresh. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

