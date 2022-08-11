Left Menu

Way Centre is opposing free facilities, something seems wrong with its finances: Kejriwal

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-08-2022 17:01 IST | Created: 11-08-2022 16:36 IST
Way Centre is opposing free facilities, something seems wrong with its finances: Kejriwal
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
There seems to be something wrong with the Centre's finances the way it is ''strongly opposing'' free facilities for people, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Thursday.

Citing the Agnipath defence recruitment scheme, reduction in states share in central taxes from 42 per cent to 29 per cent, Goods and Services Tax (GST) imposed on food items and 25 per cent cut in MNREGA fund, Kejriwal asked where was all the money going.

He said the Centre collects huge amount of taxes, including Rs 3.5 lakh per annum on petrol and diesel, and was still against providing people of the country free education, healthcare and other facilities.

''What has happened all of sudden that Centre is citing lack of funds even for paying pension to soldiers. There seems to be something wrong with its finances,'' he said.

Kejriwal hit out at the Centre, claiming it waived Rs 10 lakh crore of loans and Rs 5 lakh crore of taxes of super rich people and their companies.

