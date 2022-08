BRIEF-Egypt's Suez Canal Authority signs deal with Maersk on new berth, transit rates

AP Moeller - Maersk A/S:

* EGYPT'S SUEZ CANAL AUTHORITY SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH AP MOLLER-MAERSK FOR INCREASING TRANSIT RATES, NEW CONTAINER BERTH - STATEMENT

* EGYPT'S SUEZ CANAL AUTHORITY SAYS MAERSK INTENDS TO INVEST AROUND $500 MILLION IN THE NEW BERTH IN EAST PORT SAID - STATEMENT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

