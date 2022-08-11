Left Menu

With this, it claimed it has become a 100 per cent Renewable Purchase Obligation RPO compliant discom for the second consecutive year.We have sourced 2200 Million Units MUs of green power from renewable sources like solar, wind, hydro and waste to energy, including large hydro sources and fulfilled RPO for the financial year 2021-22 through physical power, the company said.

11-08-2022
TPDDL achieves full RPO compliance
Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited on Thursday claimed that it has sourced 2,200 million units of green power from renewable sources and . With this, it claimed it has become a 100 per cent Renewable Purchase Obligation (RPO) compliant discom for the second consecutive year.

''We have sourced 2200 Million Units (MUs) of green power from renewable sources like solar, wind, hydro and waste to energy, including large hydro sources and fulfilled RPO for the financial year 2021-22 through physical power,'' the company said. The discom asserted that this is approximately 25 per cent of the total units sold to consumers by it in its operational area.

''We are extensively promoting the usage of green power and embracing sustainability. We are aligned with the government's vision of becoming an energy secure nation and attaining a greater share of energy requirements from renewables by 2030,'' said Mr. Ganesh Srinivasan, CEO, TPDDL. ''We have made adequate tie-ups for meeting the future RPO targets as well and are looking at enhancing our green energy portfolio to 50 per cent by 2027," he said.

