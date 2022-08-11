TPDDL achieves full RPO compliance

Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited on Thursday claimed that it has sourced 2,200 million units of green power from renewable sources. With this, the company has become a 100 per cent Renewable Purchase Obligation (RPO) compliant discom for the second consecutive year, it claimed.

''We have sourced 2200 Million Units (MUs) of green power from renewable sources like solar, wind, hydro and waste to energy, including large hydro sources, and fulfilled RPO for the financial year 2021-22 through physical power,'' the discom claimed. It asserted that this was approximately 25 per cent of the total units sold to consumers in its operational area.

''We are extensively promoting the usage of green power and embracing sustainability. We are aligned with the government's vision of becoming an energy secure nation and attaining a greater share of energy requirements from renewables by 2030,'' said Mr Ganesh Srinivasan, CEO, TPDDL. ''We have made adequate tie-ups for meeting the future RPO targets as well and are looking at enhancing our green energy portfolio to 50 per cent by 2027,'' he said.

Meanwhile, a BSES spokesperson said that it has been championing the cause of sustainability for long.

''The share of green energy in BSES's power portfolio will progressively increase and reach over 50 per cent (or ~3150 MW) of its long-term arrangements by FY 23-24. ''At present, around 32 per cent of BSES's power portfolio is green. This will make BSES one of the greenest discoms in the country,'' the official said.

