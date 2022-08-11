Left Menu

Greenko to develop up to 400 MW green capacity for Hindalco's aluminium smelter in Odisha

The company will also make available appropriate storage capacity from its hydro pump storage project in Pinnapuram, Andhra Pradesh to ensure continuous power supply.The project will be set up as a captive generation facility under a 25-year offtake arrangement to supply power to Hindalcos Aditya aluminium smelter in Odisha, enabling reduction of CO2 emissions by 6,80,000 tonnes annually, Greenko said without sharing any financial details of the deal.According to Greenko, aluminium smelting requires reliable and continuous power.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-08-2022 19:12 IST | Created: 11-08-2022 19:12 IST
Greenko to develop up to 400 MW green capacity for Hindalco's aluminium smelter in Odisha

Renewable energy company Greenko Group and aluminium maker Hindalco Industries have entered into an agreement to set up a green energy project that will have a capacity of 375 MW-400 MW in Odisha.

The project, which will have wind and solar capacity, will supply power to Hindalco's aluminium smelter in Odisha, Greenko said in a statement on Thursday.

''Hindalco Industries Limited and Greenko Energies Private Limited have entered into a commercial arrangement to set up a renewable energy (RE) project for supply of 100 MW round-the-clock carbon free power. The arrangement covers the development of 375-400 MW of solar and wind capacity,'' it said.

As part of the agreement, Greenko said it will design, construct, partly own and operate the solar and wind facilities. The company will also make available appropriate storage capacity from its hydro pump storage project in Pinnapuram, Andhra Pradesh to ensure continuous power supply.

The project will be set up as a captive generation facility under a 25-year offtake arrangement to supply power to Hindalco's Aditya aluminium smelter in Odisha, enabling reduction of CO2 emissions by 6,80,000 tonnes annually, Greenko said without sharing any financial details of the deal.

According to Greenko, aluminium smelting requires reliable and continuous power. Hindalco will also be the first aluminium company in India to use such round the clock carbon free power for smelting.

Hindalco Managing Director Satish Pai said the agreement with Greenko is a significant step towards reducing our carbon footprint. ''We are guided by our long-term commitment of becoming net carbon-neutral by 2050.'' Greenko's CEO and Managing Director Anil Kumar Chalamalasetty said that the company firmly believes clean energy sources backed with competitive and proven storage technologies like hydro pump storage projects offer a competitive, reliable and sustainable alternative to consumers to support their decarbonisation journey.

Hindalco Industries, a part of Aditya Birla Group, is the world's largest aluminium company by revenues.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tata Chemicals gains nearly 9 pc on strong Q1 results

Tata Chemicals gains nearly 9 pc on strong Q1 results

 India
2
Saturn at opposition on Sunday; watch the best and closest views of the ringed planet

Saturn at opposition on Sunday; watch the best and closest views of the ring...

 Global
3
After Pakistan TV station taken off air for being critical of govt, its senior journalist arrested

After Pakistan TV station taken off air for being critical of govt, its seni...

 Pakistan
4
NASA’s SunRISE will be the largest radio telescope ever launched to detect, track explosive space weather events

NASA’s SunRISE will be the largest radio telescope ever launched to detect, ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022