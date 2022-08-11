Left Menu

Regional Committee Meet on Assam-Arunachal border dispute held in Guwahati

ANI | Guwahati (Assam) | Updated: 11-08-2022 23:00 IST | Created: 11-08-2022 23:00 IST
A visual from the meet. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Guwahati (Assam) [India], August 11 (ANI) The Assam government is collaborating closely with its counterparts in neighbouring Arunachal Pradesh for a peaceful, comprehensive, and speedy resolution of the border disputes under the guidance of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. As per a press release, both governments have established 12 regional committees to hasten the process of identifying and quickly resolving contested territories.

The Assam Regional Committee Meet was held on Thursday at Assam Administrative Staff College, Khanapara, Guwahati. After a detailed discussion, it was decided that the joint visits by the regional committees of both the states to the areas identified as disputed, in eight districts of Assam that share a border with 12 districts of Arunachal Pradesh will be concluded within August 31, said an official statement.

Subsequently, by September 15, the Chief Ministers of both states will receive the reports from the corresponding regional committees. The meeting was chaired by Atul Bora, Minister of Border Protection and Development Department etc, ministers Ranoj Pegu, Ashok Singhal, Sanjoy Kishan, Bimal Bora, concerned Guardian Secretaries, MLAs, Deputy Commissioners of the respective districts and other senior officials of the Department were present in the meeting. (ANI)

