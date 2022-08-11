Fire breaks out at hotel in Gujarat's Jamnagar

A fire broke out in the Alento hotel in Gujarat's Jamnagar and as many as 5 fire tenders rushed to the spot of the incident. As per initial reports, around 25 people were stuck inside the hotel building. Visuals of huge flames around the building could be seen.

As per the information, the hotel is located 25 km away from Jamnagar city centre towards Dwarka. More details are awaited. (ANI)

