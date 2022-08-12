Left Menu

6 dead after car rams into auto rickshaw, motorbike in Gujarat's Anand, accused arrested

At least six persons were killed after a car rammed into an auto rickshaw and motorbike in Gujarat's Anand district on Thursday and the accused has been arrested, police said.

ANI | Anand (Gujarat) | Updated: 12-08-2022 09:43 IST | Created: 12-08-2022 09:43 IST
Visual from the spot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
At least six persons were killed after a car rammed into an auto rickshaw and motorbike in Gujarat's Anand district on Thursday and the accused has been arrested, police said. As soon as the information was reported, police reached to spot.

During the investigation, it was revealed that the accused named Ketan Kumar Padhiyar (42) was driving the car and due to his mistake, the accident took place, police said. According to the Anand district police, the accused Padhiyar who is a relative of Congress MLA Poonam Parmar has been arrested under section 304 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The Police said that four people on the auto-rickshaw and two on the bike died on the spot while the driver of the car is under treatment in a hospital. The family members were returning after celebrating Rakshabandhan when an accident happened near Anand's Sojitra.

Abhishek Gupta, Assistant Superintendent of Police of Anand said, "Six people died in an accident that took place between a car, bike and auto rickshaw at around 7 pm in Anand. Four people on the auto and two on the bike died on the spot and the driver of the car is under treatment in a hospital." (ANI)

