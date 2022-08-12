World's leading wine and spirits exhibition now in Mumbai

As India brews a new generation of consumers with refined tastes in the wine and spirits space, Vinexpo India, the Indian edition of leading global wine and spirits exhibition Vinexpo, is coming to Mumbai. After their first successful maiden event in Delhi, this will be their second edition taking place at The Leela, Mumbai from August 18-20.

Vinexpo India is a one-of-its-kind B2B trade show for wine and spirits where enthusiasts and wine aficionados get to expand their horizons, network with key industry players, find and explore the market, and market their brands, all under one roof. The criteria to attend the three-day, free event is that one needs to be a buyer or a distributor or a retailer and be above 25 years of age.

Expecting a footfall 2000+ visitors, there will be leading Indian and international wine and spirits manufacturers and companies participating, including Sula Wines, Agriment Italy, John Distilleries, Fratelli Wines, Matia Antonia to name a few. Swiss Luxury Spirits Producer SWISSVÄL will showcase the luxury range of Alpine Gin, Single Malt Whisky and an interesting hot and spicy Drink-Williams with bird's eye chilli that makes an excellent cocktail with Red Bull.

Rajeev Samant, Founder CEO of Sula Vineyards will give the Keynote Address and set the ball rolling for 14 record Masterclasses to be held, the final on-the-groundwork has begun to take shape. Masterclasses are the backbone of the Show which has a good number of wineries directly participating from Italy, Bordeaux and the US with importers like Sonarys, Aspri, VBev, and The Wine Park raring to show their wares- complete with display and tasting.

Experts from the F&B, alcoholic beverage, and non alco-beverage sector, including Maria Antonio Cianca, Italy's Best Sommelier for the year 2019 will be conducting their masterclasses.

These sessions will be conducted on a wide range of topics such as, opportunities and challenges faced by women in the wine industry, real-life stories of small producers in India, Wine tasting sessions, wines of Argentina and many more. One of the most interesting Masterclasses will have an all-women brigade. India's Top Ten WOW (Women of Wine)- at least those who can visit this Vinexpo Mumbai, will share the stage.

''After a successful first edition of Vinexpo in New Delhi, we are happy to be back in Mumbai now. India offers a large potential new market for all wine producers of the world. Its rising middle class, rising interest in wine makes it the perfect place for wine exporters to meet,'' says Rodolphe Lameyse, CEO of Vinexposium. Still wine has become the dominant category in recent years and the on-trade remains the key sales channel for wine. ''India is a great market for Wine and Spirits,'' says Rajan Sharma, Managing Director at InterAds, a reputed organiser for international trade events. ''While spirits and beer dominate the Indian market, the usher of a new generation of consumers and brands entering the market offers growing opportunities for wine. We are looking at growing a dynamic network for Vinexpo and all its participants,'' he added.

The event is organized by Vinexposium, the world's leading organizer of wine and spirits gatherings with a portfolio of iconic, recognized events and a digital offer available all year round in association with Inter Ads Exhibitions, India's leading and reputed organizer of international trade exhibitions and conferences in the country, in partnership with global exhibition management companies, who are highly acclaimed for innovation and excellence in organizing exhibitions.

Highlights: • Roland Coiffe & Associés, wine merchants from Bordeaux, is bringing a range of wines from Bordeaux and in fact from the different parts of France.

• Mattia Antonio Cianca from Italy has teamed up with Amrita Singh in Bordeaux to bring an eclectic range of Italian wines from 10 wineries. Similarly, Agriment Italia is bringing again a range of Italian wines from different regions.

• The masterclass on Women in Wine industry would be moderated by MissMalini, one of the best-known TV and Blogging community members, who is also an awarded book writer. She will take the centre-stage and moderate the discussion: The journey of women in Indian wine industry and the challenges faced by each of them, with the advice given by each in their sphere of activity.

