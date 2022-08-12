Left Menu

Amarnath Yatra: J-K LG Manoj Sinha offers 'Samapan pooja' today

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha performed the 'samapan pooja' of the annual Amarnath Yatra at Raj Bhawan on Friday morning.

Jammu and Kashmir L-G Manoj Sinha (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha performed the 'samapan pooja' of the annual Amarnath Yatra at Raj Bhawan on Friday morning. Sinha prayed for peace, progress and prosperity of the people amid chanting of religious hymns and mantras.

"I truly admire and appreciate the selfless contribution of all stakeholders and citizens for making this difficult Yatra hassle-free for pilgrims," he said. The Yatra began on June 29, from Jammu amid tight security arrangements made by the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) along with the army and the local police.

After a cloudburst incident, Amarnath Yatra, was partially suspended and the pilgrims were asked to stop at the Baltal Base Camp. It resumed on July 11 from the Nunwan Pahalgam side. Last month, Minister of State for Home (MoS) Nityanand Rai had informed Lok Sabha Sabha that at least 15 people lost their lives due to flash flood, but no individual has been reported missing during the Amarnath Yatra in July 2022.

Replying to a query of BJP MP Neeraj Shekhar on the number of pilgrims who lost their lives due to flash floods during the Amarnath Yatra in July 2022, MoS Rai informed, "As per information provided by Jammu and Kashmir government, 15 persons lost their lives due to flash flood, but no person has been reported missing." Rai further said that government agencies like National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Army, Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) and UT government officials were deployed for search operations, rescue and relief of pilgrims. (ANI)

The Amarnath shrine pilgrimage to the 3,880-metre-high cave shrine of Lord Shiva, located in the upper reaches of the Himalayas, is held from the twin routes of Pahalgam and Baltal. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

