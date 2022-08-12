Left Menu

PTI | Vijayawada | Updated: 12-08-2022 14:39 IST | Created: 12-08-2022 14:36 IST
AP government bans slang against Nayee Brahmins
The age-old word 'Mangali', Telugu for barber, can no longer be used as the Andhra Pradesh government issued an order prohibiting it, along with some other words, as it was ''dishonouring the self-respect of the Nayee Brahmin community.'' The government, vide its order, prohibited the use of words Mangali, Mangalidhi, mangaloda, bochchu gorigevada and Kondamangali – considered as local slang – as they were ''derogatory and abusive words'' against the community.

''Any person using such abusive and prohibited words hurting their feelings and sentiments in the name of the caste shall be liable for penal action under the provisions of Indian Penal Code, 1860,'' the Backward Classes Welfare Department said in an order.

The order was based on representations made by the AP Nayee Brahmin Cooperative Finance Corporation, Nava Samaj of New Delhi and a report of the state BC Welfare Director.

''The Director of BC Welfare, in January 2022, identified the problems being faced by the Nayee Brahmin community on usage of such words by the people in public places and recommended to issue orders prohibiting such words,'' the Government Order said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

