Rajnath Singh interacts with 2022 Commonwealth Games medallists from Armed Forces

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh interacted with the Armed Forces personnel on Friday, who brought laurels to the country in the recently-concluded Commonwealth Games at Birmingham, United Kingdom.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-08-2022 19:35 IST | Created: 12-08-2022 19:35 IST
Rajnath Singh interacts with 2022 Commonwealth Games medalists from Defence forces (Photo credit: Twitter@rajnathsingh). Image Credit: ANI
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh interacted with the Armed Forces personnel on Friday who brought laurels to the country in the recently-concluded Commonwealth Games at Birmingham, United Kingdom. "It is a commendable feat that 15 sportspersons from the three services bagged six Gold, four Silver and five Bronze medals for India, out of the total 31 personnel who participated in the Games held between July 28 - August 08, 2022," read a statement.

India finished 4th in the medal tally with 22 Gold, 15 Silver and 23 Bronze medals and with a total of 61 medals. "Had a wonderful interaction with the Armed Forces personnel who represented India at the CWG in Birmingham. They delighted everyone with their incredible performances and made the nation proud with their achievements. Wishing these athletes success in their future endeavours," tweeted Singh.

India had a fruitful campaign at Birmingham 2022, winning 61 medals (22 golds, 16 silvers and 23 bronzes). Wrestling topped the medal chart with 12 medals including six golds while weightlifting accounted for 10 medals. From July 28 to August 8, nearly 200 Indian athletes competed for medals across 16 different sports at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham.

Gold medalists Naib Subedar Jeremy Lalrinnunga, Havildar Achinta Sheuli, Subedar Amit, Subedar Deepak Punia, Ag PO PT Naveen and Ag PO Com (Tel) Eldhose Paul attended the felicitation ceremony along with Silver and Bronze medal winners as well as other participants. The Defence Minister lauded the contingent for their superlative performance, encouraging them to excel in all future sporting events and bring glory to the nation.

Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari, Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral R Hari Kumar, Defence Secretary Dr Ajay Kumar, Vice Chief of Army Staff Lt Gen BS Raju were present on the occasion. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

