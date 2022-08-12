Russian oil flows via Druzhba to Czech Republic to resume 1800 GMT Friday -pipeline operator
Reuters | Prague | Updated: 12-08-2022 20:17 IST | Created: 12-08-2022 20:16 IST
- Country:
- Czech Republic
Russian oil flows through the Druzhba pipeline to the Czech Republic will resume at 1800 GMT on Friday, Slovak pipeline operator Transpetrol said.
"Tonight at 20:00, the oil flow to the Czech Republic will be resumed," a spokesperson for Transpetrol said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Russian
- Slovak
- Czech Republic
Advertisement