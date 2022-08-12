Odisha cabinet approves 17 major proposals

The state Cabinet Meeting held under the Chairmanship of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today took 17 major decisions relating to the departments of Agriculture and Farmer's Empowerment, Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water, Planning and Convergence, Revenue and Disaster Management, Steel and Mines, and Water Resources. Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra briefed about the decisions taken in the meeting.

He said, "The major decisions included Special Program for promotion of millets in tribal areas, For smooth implementation of the programme, the State Cabinet have approved an estimated budget of Rs. 2808.39 crore for six years (2021-22 to 2026-27 financial years)." "Another decision regarding the execution of 4 pipe water supply projects in Dhenkanal district with the cost of Rs 501.85 crore, 3 pipe water supply projects in Kendrapara district with the cost of Rs 416.57 crore and execution of 2 pipe water supply projects in Balasore district with the cost of Rs 291.62 crore," he added.

"The financial bid for Khalpal in-stream storage structures across river Bramhani; community harnessing and harvesting of rainwater; cyclone resilient saline embankment projects, and construction of barrage cum bridge across rive Koel also got cabinet nod. Cabinet also approved the proposal for creation of additional posts in Odisha Revenue Service group -B cadre." Mohapatra said. Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday launched Deo and Subarnarekha irrigation projects in the Mayurbhanj district and laid the foundation stone for many developmental projects on Friday evening.

Both major irrigation projects will benefit the people of the Mayurbhanj and Balasore districts, the Chief Minister's office informed. Attending the programme, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said, "This initiative for the welfare of tribals has started bearing fruit. The programme aims to empower them by providing them with education and employment. Today, tribal children are getting fame all over the country due to their skills."

"Out of the two projects launched today, the Subarnarekha project will provide irrigation facilities to 17,121 hectares of additional agricultural land in the Mayurbhanj and Baleshwar districts. This will benefit 55,000 farmers in both districts. Rs 685 crores have been invested for this purpose," said the Chief Minister. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)