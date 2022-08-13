Left Menu

Uttarakhand: ITBP personnel, locals take part in Tiranga yatra in Badrinath

With the beginning of the "Har Ghar Tiranga" campaign ahead of the 75th Independence Day, Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) on Saturday took out a Tiranga yatra along with locals and pilgrims in Badrinath.

With the beginning of the "Har Ghar Tiranga" campaign ahead of the 75th Independence Day, Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) on Saturday took out a Tiranga yatra along with locals and pilgrims in Badrinath. Starting from the Badrinath temple, the yatra was carried out to Badrinath Nagar area and Mana village.

ITBP personnel took out a bike rally carrying the national flag. People chanted patriotic slogan. The 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign will run till August 15.

'Har Ghar Tiranga' is a campaign under the aegis of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to encourage people to bring the Tiranga home and to hoist it to mark the 75th year of India's independence. Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is an initiative of the Government of India to celebrate and commemorate 75 years of independence and the glorious history of India's people, culture and achievements.

The programme envisages inspiring Indians everywhere to hoist the national flag at their homes. The aim of the programme is to make the relationship with the national flag a more personal one rather than just keeping it formal or institutional. The idea behind the initiative is to invoke the feeling of patriotism in the hearts of the people and promote awareness about tricolour.

Earlier, Indian citizens were not allowed to hoist the National Flag except on selected occasions. This changed after a decade-long legal battle by industrialist Naveen Jindal culminated in the landmark SC judgement of January 23, 2004 that declared that the right to fly the National Flag freely with respect and dignity is a fundamental right of an Indian citizen within the meaning of Article 19(1) (a) of the Constitution of India. Lauding the Centre and PM Modi for the Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign, Naveen Jindal has urged every Indian to make 'Har Din Tiranga' their motto. (ANI)

