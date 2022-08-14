Erica Ventures ties up with Mediterranean Cuisines to open 150 Doner & Gyros stores in 3 years

Erica Ventures, master franchisee of multi-national restaurant chain Doner & Gyros, has signed an agreement with Bengaluru-based Mediterranean Cuisines to open 150 Doner & Gyros stores across the country in next three years.

The agreement was signed between Prateek Sachdeva, director of Erica Ventures Pvt Ltd, and Rohit Murthy, Managing Ditector of Mediterranean Cuisines India Pvt Ltd, according to a press release.

Erica's franchise partner Mediterranean Cuisines will open 100 stores at various malls and airports in Bengaluru, Chennai, Kochi, Goa, Pune, Ahmedabad and Hyderabad in the first leg, Sachdeva said, adding, ''we plan to add 50 more stores under Erica too''.

''The diversity of food is not the only interesting thing about India when it comes to cuisines; rather it is about adding an Indian touch by adding healthier component to international dishes as they arrive in the country,'' said Sachdeva.

Apart from Sachdeva, Erica has a team of directors, including Ranvijay Sangha, Heena Sachdeva, Sanjay Sihag, Dev Dhingra, Nikhil Mukhi, Devesh Pratap Singh and Shambhavi Maurya.

According to the release, all Phoenix malls in India will have a Doner & Gyros store. The latest Doner & Gyros store was opened at Lulu mall in Lucknow recently.

